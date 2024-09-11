Banana Island Resort Doha by Anantara has launched its One Bedroom Sea View Pool Villas nestled along the shores of Banana Island, and combining the natural beauty of the Arabian Gulf with a personalised service in private settings.

Each One Bedroom Sea View Pool Villa features a private pool and a landscaped garden terrace, offering guests a serene retreat with breathtaking view of the azure Arabian Gulf. designed to offer a luxurious experience for discerning travellers.

Guests staying in the One Bedroom Sea View Pool Villas will also enjoy the dedicated service of a villa host, ensuring that every detail of their stay is perfectly curated. From organising in-villa BBQs, creating bespoke dining experiences, or serving a floating breakfast in the pool, every detail is designed to meet your every wish and desire.

These villas are an ideal choice for families and groups of friends seeking a luxurious retreat where they can enjoy a morning swim or relax under the stars in the evening.

With the option to reserve multiple villas together, Banana Island Resort Doha offers the perfect setting for unforgettable gatherings, where privacy meets indulgence in an exclusive seaside paradise.

Banana Island Resort Doha by Anantara is renowned for its stunning location and exceptional service.

Just a short boat ride from the heart of Doha, the resort offers an array of world-class amenities and experiences, from its award-winning Anantara Spa to its diverse culinary offerings at six different venues, all set against the backdrop of the Arabian Gulf’s shimmering waters.

