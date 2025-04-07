Doha, Qatar: Hotel occupancy rate in Qatar reached 95% during the Eid Al Fitr holiday as the country welcomed thousands of visitors from the GCC and other countries to celebrate the occasion.

Increased hotel occupancy rate was supported by a number of factors, most notably the increase in visitor flows to Qatar for the Eid holidays, in addition to the diverse events calendar launched by Visit Qatar, according to a Qatar TV report.

The report said Qatar Tourism data showed that the number of hotel rooms in the local market reached 41,112 rooms by the end of February 2025, with five-star rooms accounting for the majority, at 19,760 rooms.

The number of hotel room nights during January and February of this year reached 1,950,000 room nights.

Speaking to Qatar TV, a tourism expert Ayman Al Qudwa highlighted the diversity of events witnessed in Qatar during the Eid Al Fitr holidays and their impact on strengthening the tourism sector.

“Qatar Tourism’s events calendar, especially for the first quarter of 2025, has gone beyond being a rich, diverse, and distinguished calendar,” said Al Qudwa.

He said Qatar Tourism succeeded during the first quarter, particularly during the Eid Al Fitr holidays, in transforming and consolidating Qatar’s position as the region’s premier family tourism destination into a comprehensive tourism destination in the GCC and the Middle East.

He said that according to a recent announcement by Qatar Tourism, nearly 2 million hotel room nights were sold in January and February.

“Indeed, Qatar Tourism is striving to make this year an exceptional one. Events are taking place not only during Eid Al Fitr, but also during the month of Ramadan. Now, we have a new concept: Ramadan tourism,” said Al Qudwa. He said Ramadan tourism played a major role during the month of Ramadan for citizens, residents, and even our brothers from GCC countries.

“There were many meetings during what is known in Qatar as the traditional ghabqa. Many hotels rushed to revive this inherited popular custom in Qatar. It was more like a social gathering than a tourism or entertainment event,” said Al Qudwa.

From Eid Al Fitr celebrations to major sporting events, specialised conferences, exhibitions, concerts, and entertainment shows, Qatar’s April 2025 calendar offers a diverse array of experiences, ensuring something for everyone. Qatar marked Eid Al Fitr with a series of special events, most notably the Lusail Sky Festival, which took place at Al Saad Plaza in Lusail City from April 3 to 5.

The festival featured spectacular aerial displays, including acrobatic aircraft formations, drone parades, glider performances, laser displays, and fireworks, creating a uniquely festive atmosphere.

The Peninsula Newspaper