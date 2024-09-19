Hilton has announced the opening of two hotels in Dubai – Embassy Suites by Hilton Dubai Business Bay, marking the debut of the Embassy Suites by Hilton brand in the UAE, and Hilton Garden Inn Dubai Business Bay – both in the heart of the city’s bustling Business Bay district.

The Embassy Suites by Hilton Dubai Business Bay brings the brand’s upscale hospitality to the UAE for the first time. Features synonymous with Embassy by Hilton including spacious suites, complimentary made-to-order breakfast, flexible meetings and events space and a complimentary evening reception are all available for visitors to Dubai to enjoy. Next door, Hilton Garden Inn Dubai Business Bay offers affordable stays and an open, inviting atmosphere with warm service, ensuring guests have an easy and comfortable stay.

An ideal base to explore the city, both properties are just minutes from Dubai’s iconic tourist attractions such as Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall and are well-connected to key business hubs like Dubai Design District, Emaar Square and Bay Square.

Guy Hutchinson, President, Middle East & Africa, Hilton, said: “These openings build on our footprint in the UAE, an incredibly dynamic market with great momentum. With the debut of Embassy Suites by Hilton – our first All-Suites brand in the UAE – we now have ten brands operating across the country. We look forward to welcoming guests to these properties, which are set to be a hub of hospitality excellence for leisure and business travellers alike.”

Embassy Suites by Hilton Dubai Business Bay

With the majority of guest rooms offering views of the Burj Khalifa, the UAE’s first Embassy Suites by Hilton is located in an impressive 30-storey building. Its 104 modern suites and studios offer connecting suites as an option, making it ideal for families.

One of the standout features of the hotel is the Fursa Ballroom, a 650 sq m event space which can host more than 500 guests and features high ceilings, a large foyer area and a dedicated private entrance. Additionally, the natural daylight streaming through the big windows creates a bright and welcoming atmosphere that enhances any event. For business travellers, the property features five impressive meeting rooms, along with an on-site business centre.

Every guest can enjoy complimentary made-to-order breakfast, as well as the brand’s signature nightly ‘Evening Reception’, the perfect way to unwind over complimentary snacks and drinks. The hotel’s range of dining options includes Rio Restaurant & Lounge which serves handcrafted drinks and fresh Mediterranean cuisine by the pool. Freshly brewed coffee and light bites are served at The Drip Café, and at The Gourmet Yard diners can enjoy an elevated dining experience, savouring grills, Tandoori and wok specialties.

The property also features a temperature-controlled pool, a dedicated kids' play area, a rejuvenating spa, and a 24-hour indoor and outdoor gym, ensuring guests have everything they need for a comfortable and enjoyable stay.

Bonnie Campagnuolo, global head, Embassy Suites by Hilton, added: “As Embassy Suites by Hilton continues to grow worldwide, we’re delighted to debut in the UAE and bring our signature offerings to this fast-growing destination for the first time. With its modern guest rooms, delicious range of dining options, extensive leisure facilities and meeting spaces, the hotel is well positioned to deliver a premium experience to all guests, regardless of their purpose of travel.”

Hilton Garden Inn Dubai Business Bay

Featuring 229 guest rooms and suites with views of downtown Dubai, Hilton Garden Inn Dubai Business Bay brings affordable, upscale, and bright-hearted service to the centre of the city. The spacious rooms include generous workspaces with plenty of outlets to charge devices. Guests can also enjoy a refreshing pool, a well-equipped gym, and a spa. In addition, the hotel provides direct access to Embassy Suites by Hilton Dubai Business Bay’s ballroom and meeting rooms, making it an ideal choice for seamless business or social gatherings.

Hilton Garden Inn Dubai Business Bay features the first Together & Co restaurant in the UAE, a welcoming social space that offers a thoughtfully curated menu – including hearty breakfasts, light and fresh lunches, and delicious dinners.

Embassy Suites by Hilton Dubai Business Bay and Hilton Garden Inn Dubai Business Bay are part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest loyalty programme for Hilton’s 24 world-class hotel brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount and free standard Wi-Fi. Members also enjoy popular digital tools available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app, where Hilton Honors members can check-in, choose their room, and access their room using a Digital Key.

The properties join Hilton’s growing portfolio of more than 36 properties operating across the UAE.

