IHG Hotels & Resorts has expanded its world-class training programme to offer core learning content in eight additional languages, making it a global resource that will benefit hospitality and early career professionals the world over.

The IHG Skills Academy, a virtual learning platform, was launched in the UK last October. It was created to help break down the barriers to education and training that an increasing number of community groups face – barriers that were exacerbated by the pandemic.

Now available in Arabic, French, German, Japanese, Simplified Chinese, Spanish (Latin American), Thai, and Ukrainian as well as English, the academy offers free online education, courses and opportunities for people looking to build their confidence; get employment ready and explore a career in hospitality.

Louise Byrne, Vice President of Global Talent & Diversity at IHG, said: “At the heart of our Journey to Tomorrow responsible business plan is our pledge to improve the lives of 30 million people, and one of the ways we intend to do this is through focusing on skills training via our IHG Skills Academy portal. By translating some of our best content into eight new languages, we hope to broaden our impact worldwide on people facing barriers to education and training.

“At IHG, we’re passionate about our industry and encouraging individuals to explore just how rewarding a career in hospitality can be. While we continue to offer work experience opportunities and placements throughout IHG Academy at our hotels around the world, we also recognise that in order to attract diverse and exceptional talent we needed a truly global skills building platform.”

To support a sustainable pipeline of talent for the hospitality industry, new features are already being developed in the platform, which will enable IHG to tailor and fast-track the recruitment process for participants who have completed certain modules and gained badges.

IHG is rolling the new language options out in partnership with learning solutions provider, Learning Pool, in the coming weeks.

Since 2004, IHG’s flagship learning programme, IHG Academy, has helped young people around the world gain valuable employment and life skills through work experience, internships and apprenticeships alongside some of the world’s best hoteliers – with more than 80,000 people positively impacted in the past eight years.

