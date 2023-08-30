Egypt - Orascom Construction, a leading engineering and construction company in Egypt, has signed a contract with Eagle Hills Properties, a UAE-based real estate developer, to build the first phase of Soul Luxury Beach Resort, a new upscale development on the North Coast of Egypt.

The contract, worth EGP 1.9bn, covers the construction of parcels 3 and 4 (Flow – Breeze) within phase 1A of the resort, which will include residential units, amenities, and landscaping. The project is expected to be completed in 1,020 days.

Osama Bishai, CEO of Orascom Construction, said that the project will be a major contributor to the development of Egypt’s North Coast and tourism sector, as well as a reflection of the company’s expertise and capabilities in delivering high-quality projects.

Mohamed Alabbar, Chairperson of Eagle Hills Properties, expressed his excitement about collaborating with Orascom Construction to bring the Soul Luxury Beach Resort to life. He said that the resort will offer a unique lifestyle experience to its residents and visitors, with a focus on efficiency and quality standards.

