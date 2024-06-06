Abu Dhabi-based developer Eagle Hills has announced that it had acquired prime land in Iraqi capital Baghdad for setting up a golf resort development at a total investment of $1.5 billion.

The 'Baghdad Golf Course and Spa' will feature a world-class golf course, high-end residential neighbourhoods, a five-star hotel, and an exclusive resort club.

It is set to become a prominent feature in the city's landscape, effortlessly combining contemporary luxury with the area's deep-rooted cultural legacy, said the developer.

The development aims to create a unique lifestyle experience for both residents and visitors, offering a perfect blend of leisure, relaxation, and high-quality living, it added.

The announcement comes following a meeting between Iraq Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani and Eagle Hills Chairman Mohamed Alabbar.

The upcoming golf course will be designed to international standards, catering to both amateur and professional players.

The residential neighbourhoods will have meticulously designed homes, creating a tranquil and luxurious living environment. The hotel and resort club will provide top-tier amenities such as fine dining, spa services, and recreational facilities, ensuring a comprehensive and unforgettable experience for all, it stated.

On the new project, Alabbar said: "Baghdad is a city with a rich history and vibrant culture. Our aim with the Baghdad Golf Course and Spa is to honour this heritage while also providing a modern, luxurious experience for its residents and visitors."

"This project praises Baghdad's enduring spirit and celebrates its bright future," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).