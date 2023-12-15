Dubai-based Shamal Holding, a diversified investment firm, has completed the acquisition of Sushisamba Group.

As part of the new structure and having already owned 50% of the restaurant brand since 2014, Shamal Holding now takes full controlling interest of the brand and its operational activities across all international locations, Shamal said in a statement.

Sushisamba offers a unique blend of Japanese, Brazilian and Peruvian culture and cuisine.

It has restaurants in London as well as in Doha, Edinburgh, Las Vegas, and Dubai. Its Riyadh restaurant will be open in 2024.

The acquisition is designed to drive the next step in Sushisamba’s continued evolution and international expansion, the statement said.

