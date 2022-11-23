Dubai-based interiors company Depa has secured deals for hospitality projects worth AED157 million ($42.7 million).

The deals, secured through the company’s business unit specializing in the provision of interior solutions, include a AED120 million hospitality package within the Red Sea island development in Saudi Arabia.

The company also secured a “mock-up package” for another project on the Red Sea in Tabuk Province and a similar deal for another project in the City of Neom, according to a statement on Nasdaq. The two deals are estimated to be worth AED37 million.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

