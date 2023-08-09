UAE - Minor Hotels has revealed that its new ec-luxury resort in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, is now in the final stages of development and will open in the fourth quarter (Q4) of this year.

Anantara Mina Al Arab Ras Al Khaimah Resort will be the brand’s ninth property in the UAE.

Set along the Arabian Gulf coastline on Mina Al Arab Island in Ras Al Khaimah with a backdrop of the majestic Hajar mountains, Anantara Mina Al Arab is situated amid 1.5 km of mangroves and lagoons in a natural reserve. The resort will be a 45- minute drive from Dubai International Airport and just 15 minutes from Ras Al Khaimah International Airport.

Designed to blend seamlessly with the natural surroundings, the new-build resort features 174 guest rooms, suites and villas, including the first over water villas in the emirate. All the accommodation has been built in a sustainable fashion, with furniture and fittings using eco-friendly materials such as sustainable wood and recycled fabrics and plastics, Minor Hotels said.

The resort will also feature a range of sustainable initiatives including greywater waste recycling, thermodynamics and solar panels for water heating and a water bottling plant.

All accommodation options will offer a balcony or terrace with sweeping views of the lagoon, sea or surrounding landscapes, with the peninsula and over-water villas also with a private pool. The option of interconnecting rooms and extra beds will make the resort ideal for family getaways, a statement said.

With unique views over the mangroves, lagoon and beach, the over-water villas will deliver an unrivalled guest experience with luxurious living spaces including an expansive terrace for al fresco dining and relaxation. All over-water villas will have access to a secluded private beach, each with its own private beach cabana with a la carte service. The large two-bedroom villas allow plentiful space for families to holiday together with ease.

Guests will be able to enjoy the impressive Anantara Spa, with seven treatment rooms catering for males, females and couples, along with a wet area and relaxation spaces. A menu of signature spa journeys inspired by Arabian and Turkish culture will be available, including hammam rituals.

A fully equipped fitness centre with lagoon views will provide state-of-the-art equipment for workouts indoors, combined with a regular programme of activities around the resort for keen sports enthusiasts, including padel tennis courts. Featuring its own sunken bar, a large outdoor pool is located just steps from the resort’s beach, where motorised water sports such as paddle boarding and kayaking will be available. A kids club will engage and entertain the younger guests.

A selection of dining options will include piquant journeys around Southeast Asia at Mekong, grilled fish and seafood at Beach House, and international specialities from breakfast through dinner at the all-day dining restaurant. In addition, a pool bar and a deli café will each offer light bites throughout the day, with a lobby lounge also serving Champagne, fine wines, and gourmet nibbles in the evening.

With its location amidst a mangrove lagoon, protected coastal wetlands and pristine natural beaches, the area is home to abundant wildlife, including turtles, dolphins, the rare dugong, and birds such as flamingos, ibis and migrating species passing through. A key priority for the resort will be to preserve and respect its local environment, which will be a focus of the sustainability initiatives.

Amir Golbarg, Senior Vice President Minor Hotels Middle East and Africa, commented: “We look forward to welcoming guests into sustainable luxury at the upcoming Anantara Mina Al Arab Ras Al Khaimah Resort. The stunning natural setting amid the mangroves, combined with the heartfelt service Anantara is known for, will provide guests with an unforgettable escape in this magnificent emirate.”

Sameh Muhtadi, CEO RAK Properties, developer of Anantara Mina Al Arab Ras Al Khaimah Resort, said: “When RAK Properties developed Mina Al Arab, we wanted the island to embody the essence of Ras Al Khaimah, and to find partners that are truly aligned with our vision. Collaborating with leading internationally recognised hospitality brands is part of our strategy to bring high-quality investment opportunities to our beachfront developments. The Anantara Mina Al Arab Ras Al Khaimah Resort will enrich the island’s offering with a luxury beachfront experience that also respects the natural and stunning beauty of its surroundings, and we’re very excited for the vision to become reality at the opening.”

