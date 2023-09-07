Accor, a world leading hospitality group, has announced the opening of Tbilisi Philharmonic Hotel by Mercure, in Tbilisi, Georgia.

Located in a historic building on Petre Melikishvili Avenue, the hotel represents the brand's philosophy “Locally Inspired” seamlessly fitting into the surrounding landscape.

The new hotel offers guests the perfect combination of reasonable price and a high level of service at any time of the year, as well as additional privileges and access to the ALL – Accor Live Limitless global loyalty programme. In addition, the second property under the “by Mercure” endorsement in Tbilisi – Tbilisi Saburtalo Hotel by Mercure – is going to open its doors later this year.

“We are delighted to strengthen our presence in Georgia with the opening of our new hotel in the capital. We are confident that its unique location combined with the high standards of an internationally well-known brand will become a competitive advantage for Tbilisi Philharmonic Hotel by Mercure,” says Alexis Delaroff, Chief Operating Officer of Accor New East Europe.

“I am grateful to our partners for their trust and the opportunity to implement another successful project in Georgia, and looking forward to Tbilisi Saburtalo Hotel by Mercure opening later this year.”

The concept "by Mercure" was created to help owners of high-quality 4-star hotels make the smooth transition to the Mercure brand within five years with gradual integration of brand standards, while getting immediate access to all benefits of a global brand.

At the same time, guests are guaranteed high standards of comfort, room size, convenience and quality of service as in all Mercure hotels. “By Mercure” hotels are also following the requirements of the ALLSAFE label, representing elevated health and safety protocols by Accor.

The hotel offers 120 stylish and spacious rooms of different categories with views of the city or Mount Mtatsminda. The MUSE restaurant, inspired by a music theme due to the hotel’s location close to the concert hall, offers international cuisine and local delicacies. A cozy lobby bar has a comprehensive list of local wines, as well as imported drinks and cocktails.

Fitted out with a modern gym, the hotel offers three well-equipped venues with panoramic windows on the sixth and seventh floors suitable for family events and business meetings. This is in addition to an outside terrace with a capacity of up to 200 people.

Located on Petre Melikishvili Avenue in close proximity to the main tourist attractions, Tbilisi Philharmonic Hotel by Mercure sits in the building of the former Institute of History and Ethnography, erected between 1929 and 1930 and absorbing a variety of stylistic features of disparate eras, harmoniously intertwining them with each other.

The architecture of a paragon of the "Georgian style" organically combines the simplicity and functional ethos emblematic of the constructivist movement with distinct elements drawn from Georgia's historical architectural heritage.

