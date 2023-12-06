Accor, a world leading hospitality group, has announced the opening of ‘Tbilisi Saburtalo Hotel by Mercure’, marking its second ‘by Mercure’ hotel in Tbilisi and the seventh Accor property in Georgia.

Located in the bustling Saburtalo district, the hotel is set to deliver a high level of service, gastronomic experiences and event facilities.

“We are delighted to introduce our new ‘by Mercure’ in Saburtalo – the vibrant residential district of Tbilisi with a well-developed infrastructure. We are confident that the opening of a world-class hotel in the midscale segment will warm up the interest of tourists and business travellers from all over the world and will contribute to further growth in the tourism and hospitality sector of Georgia, said Alexis Delaroff, Chief Operating Officer of Accor New East Europe.

“I am grateful to our partners for the opportunity to offer the best-in-class service combined with other benefits of the world-famous international hotel network."

Conveniently situated in one of the busiest downtown areas of Tbilisi, the Saburtalo district, the hotel offers easy access to public transportation, including bus stops and a metro station just 200 metres from the hotel.

This strategic location also places guests close to restaurants, bars, shops, one of the biggest malls – City Mall, Tbilisi Sports Palace, and various parks and recreation zones, making it an ideal choice for travellers seeking both convenience and entertainment.

The trip to the international airport takes 40 minutes by taxi, while the central train station is only 20 minutes away by car or metro.

The hotel's modern architectural design adds a contemporary touch to the dynamic cityscape of Saburtalo, which name translates as "the place where they play ball”, reflecting the energetic spirit of the district, said a statement.

The hotel boasts 152 comfortably designed rooms of two categories: Standard and Superior, offering a welcoming and stylish environment for both business and leisure travellers. In line with the brand's philosophy "Locally Inspired", the rooms are decorated with black and white photos showing the local spirit and most famous landmarks of Tbilisi.

Each room has been meticulously crafted and equipped with climate control, a dedicated workspace, tea and coffee stations, high-speed internet, bath amenities.

The hotel's bar and restaurant features a delectable mix of local and international dishes along with a variety of beverages. Whether it's a leisurely dinner or a quick drink, this venue promises to be a highlight of every guest's stay.

For business meetings and special occasions, Tbilisi Saburtalo Hotel by Mercure offers two versatile meeting rooms of up to 100 sqm, equipped with modern technology. These venues are perfect for small business meetings, coffee breaks, or hosting events.

“I am happy to lead two iconic projects in Tbilisi, a unique city with a rich history and vibrant culture. Mercure team members around the world are known for their passion, enthusiasm and warmth. I am confident that together we will offer tourists and local residents the exceptional service combined with authentic local hospitality creating a truly unforgettable stay in Tbilisi," said Holger Buchwald, General Manager of Tbilisi Philharmonic Hotel by Mercure and Tbilisi Saburtalo Hotel by Mercure.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).