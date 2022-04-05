MANAMA: The Gulf Hotels Group (GHG) has announced its first hotel project in Georgia, with the signing of a management agreement to operate the 4-star, Gulf Aquamarine Hotel in Tbilisi, on behalf of N&G Company, Gino Holding.

Renowned across the GCC Region for providing top class hospitality, the group will deliver its trademark luxury standards in Georgia, providing 5-star service at 4-star prices, along with exceptional restaurants and food quality.

The 4-star hotel, offering 218 spacious apartment style rooms and featuring an all-day dining restaurant and upmarket Lebanese Restaurant, will be managed by the group along with the adjacent water park, ‘Gino Paradise’, with its multiple pools and water slides, numerous food and beverage outlets and luxurious wellness centre and health facilities.

Gulf Aquamarine Hotel, with views over Tbilisi Reservoir, is located a 20-minute drive from the heart of the capital or 15 minutes from Tbilisi International Airport.

In addition to the wide range of leisure facilities available at the complex, guests can also enjoy a variety of water sports activities and nature walks.

The agreement was signed by Gulf Hotels Group chairman Farouk Almoayyed and N&G Company chairman Dr Nodari Giorgadze.

