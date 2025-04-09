Bahrain-based real estate development firm Bayside Developments have announced the completion and commencement of handover of the first batch of the Four Seasons Private Residences units in Bahrain Bay.

The 112 Residences are linked to the Four Seasons Hotel via a pedestrian and golf cart bridge, providing residents with access to the Hotel’s amenities, said the developer.

The project team marked this milestone with an event for homeowners and media to experience the state of the art facilities inside the premium development.

Its key amenities include the Residences’ private cinema, residents’ lounge, children’s area, the multi purpose room, private jetty and world-class gym, plus a taste of signature Four Seasons cuisine with a waterfront BBQ by the lush poolside grounds.

Bayside Developments said the experience was tailored by the in-house residence hospitality team, led by the Director of Residences Valencia Albuquerque, who oversees creating a seamless lifestyle experience for homeowners, offering the five-star concierge services that the Four Seasons brand has become synonymous with.

Speaking at the launch, Yusuf Haji, Sales Director, Bayside Developments, said: "Today’s event is the culmination of all our work in bringing the Four Seasons Private Residences brand, renowned the world over for its unparalleled service and quality in residences and hotels, to Bahrain."

'We are proud to become the brand’s 57th residences, with 112 bespoke luxury homes overlooking the waters of Bahrain Bay," stated Haji.

"The project team has taken into account the impeccable standards required by this global hospitality marque, combined with the extraordinary vision of our interior masters Rive Gauche London, which everyone can see brought to life today," he added.

With architecture by Gensler and interior design by Rive Gauche London, each home will overlook Bahrain Bay, the iconic Bahrain World Trade Center, the Manama Skyline or the sea.

Homes will feature striking finishes throughout and designer show kitchens with a combined living area for an effortless space to relax and entertain in style.

Haji called upon the foreign investors and expat families to benefit from Bahrain’s Golden Visa programme that allowing them year-round stay in the kingdom along with a wealth of advantages.

"With the successful handover of the first batch of the Residences complete, we look forward to welcoming the next wave of homeowners. The remaining units are already witnessing a strong interest," he stated.

Haji said: "Living at the Four Seasons will be unlike any other home ownership experience in the kingdom, with a new level of luxury being provided every day by the highly trained in-house Residences team."

"Through the dedicated concierge, our residents can request a private chef, arrange a tailored spa treatment, and so much more, all from the comforts of home," he noted.

"From the very beginning, our vision for the Four Seasons Private Residences Bahrain Bay was to redefine luxury living by combining timeless elegance with uncompromised privacy," he stated.

Residents can have complete confidence that their investment is in trusted hands whether they are at home or abroad, he added.

The neighbouring Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay serves as a remarkable extension of the homes with resort-style amenities, multiple restaurants, and a pristine beach just a short walk or chauffeured golf cart journey away via private bridge.

The property is also a short distance from The Avenues Bahrain and MODA Mall, each offering the finest selections of shopping, dining and more, said Bayside in a statement.

The development includes manicured gardens for entertaining or relaxing; a sunlit infinity edge pool with spectacular views from a landscaped terrace; a well-equipped gym; an intimate resident’s lounge to retreat and unwind; and a private cinema featuring audio-visual technology and plush velvet seating for family movie nights to be enjoyed in ultimate comfort, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

