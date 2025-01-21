Sunset Hospitality Group (SHG) plans to expand its nightlife division with the introduction of two new MOOD venues: MOOD Bahrain and MOOD Cairo.

MOOD Bahrain, set to open in Q2 this year, will be located at the Royal Saray Resort in the Seef District.

Meanwhile, MOOD Cairo, also opening in Q2, will grace the rooftop of the iconic Omar Elkhayam Boat in Zamalek. Both venues are set to redefine nightlife with their unique vibe, top-tier service, and stunning views.

MOOD Rooftop Lounge has been a standout in Dubai's nightlife scene since 2019. The lavish rooftop of 180 degrees views of the city views of Dubai’s downtown skyline -- atop The Meydan Hotel -- is recognized for its creativity and changing the spectrum of hotspots in the area.

Stylish and vibrant, MOOD Rooftop Lounge is the ultimate destination for craft drinks and gourmet bites in a chic yet relaxed setting.

Featuring a sleek garden-inspired design infused with natural elements, it’s the perfect spot to unwind and elevate your night out.

Each venue is strategically positioned to offer the best city or sea views, catering to guests who seek exceptional dining and nightlife experiences.

Marc Maroun, Managing Director of Nightlife, SHG, expressed his excitement about bringing the MOOD brand to Bahrain and Cairo, “Expanding the Mood brand demonstrates SHG’s dedication to global expansion. As we plan to open more venues worldwide, we continue to set new benchmarks in nightlife.”

