Mantis has announced the official opening of the Hawar Resort. The resort is the first strategic project implemented under the master plan for Hawar Islands, overseen by the Higher Authority for Hawar Islands Development and developed by Edamah, the real estate arm of Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company (Mumtalakat).

The Hawar Resort, set to open in January 2025, features 104 rooms and villas, including overwater and beachfront villas with private pools.

The resort offers a variety of activities, from exploring the island’s rich ecosystem to adventure experiences at the Bear Grylls Adventure Zone, along with innovative dining at five restaurants.

The resort is the first of three exciting tourism projects being developed on Hawar Island under the supervision of the Higher Authority for Hawar Islands Development.

On behalf of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Shaikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Personal Representative of HM the King and President of the Supreme Council for Environment (SCE), and Chairman of the Higher Authority for Hawar Islands Development, attended the official opening of the Hawar Resort, reported BNA.

Shaikh Abdullah was received by Shaikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, Deputy Prime Minister, alongside senior officials, dignitaries, and representatives from the Mantis Hotel Group.

Shaikh Abdullah expressed his honour to inaugurate the resort on behalf of His Majesty, highlighting its valuable contribution to Bahrain’s tourism sector through world-class services.

He emphasised that under the leadership of His Majesty the King and the follow up of Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Bahrain continues to achieve milestones in tourism by fostering sustainable tourism practices that showcase its natural beauty, environmental richness, and cultural heritage.

He noted the rapid growth of Bahrain’s tourism sector driven by high quality plans, initiatives, and projects, underscoring the importance of building on these achievements to further enhance the sector’s contributions to the Kingdom’s economic and developmental goals.

Shaikh Abdullah toured the resort, reviewing its advanced facilities and learning about the project’s phases and offerings. He commended the efforts of those involved in completing the project as planned and wished them continued success.

Shaikh Abdullah bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, CEO of Mumtalakat and Chairman of Edamah, expressed appreciation to His Majesty the King for supporting the event and thanked Shaikh Abdullah for attending on His Majesty’s behalf.

He noted that the resort, managed by Mantis Hotels (a subsidiary of Accor), reflects Bahrain’s commitment to sustainable development and the promotion of the island’s unique attractions.

