Bahrain - Gulf Hotels Group (GHG), a leading hospitality company in Bahrain, has teamed up with UAE-based housekeeping specialists MFive Services in a landmark joint venture.

The strategic partnership, marked by a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed by GHG chief executive Ahmed Janahi and MFive chief executive Max Baer, aims to revolutionise outsourced housekeeping in the kingdom.

The alliance will deliver “high-quality, innovative, and cost-effective solutions” to Bahrain’s hotels, resorts, and serviced residences, combining GHG’s market expertise with MFive’s specialised services.

“Our partnership with MFive Services represents a significant step in expanding our business into the cleaning and housekeeping services for the hospitality sector,” said Mr Janahi. “This strategic partnership aims to deliver comprehensive housekeeping and cleaning solutions to hotels, resorts, and serviced residences while enhancing operational efficiencies, optimising costs, and elevating service excellence.”

Mr Baer added: “Our entry into the Bahraini market through our partnership with GHG marks a significant milestone for MFive. GHG’s extensive hospitality network and operational excellence provide the ideal platform for MFive Services to deliver high-quality housekeeping solutions. Together, we are creating a scalable model that can be expanded across the GCC, setting a new standard for outsourced housekeeping and cleaning services.”

The venture signals GHG’s expansion into hospitality cleaning and housekeeping, aiming to elevate regional standards and solidify Bahrain’s position as a premier hospitality destination.

MFive, established in the UAE in 2010 and servicing over 60 hotels, including major international groups, recently saw Abu Dhabi National Hotels Company acquire a 50 per cent stake, fuelling its GCC expansion ambitions.

