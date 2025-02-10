Among markets outside of the US, Shanghai, London and Dubai are projected to open the most hotel rooms in 2025, according to CoStar pipeline data.

CoStar is a leading provider of online real estate marketplaces, information and analytics in the property markets.

In the Middle East & Africa region, the data sees 50,683 projected room openings for 2025, with notable counts in Dubai (5,344), Makkah (4,749), Doha (3,936), Riyadh (3,485) and Jeddah (3,156).

• In construction: 104,572 rooms (-6.7%)

• Final Planning: 28,875 rooms (-21.8%)

• Planning: 94,056 rooms (+17.1%)

Europe

• In construction: 171,294 rooms (0.0%)

• Final Planning: 86,438 rooms (-22.3%)

• Planning: 163,184 rooms (-8.6%)

Europe shows 106,729 projected room openings in 2025, including those already opened this year. Three major markets in the region are projected to open more than 3,000 rooms for the year: London (5,632), Istanbul (3,920) and Dublin (3,197).

Asia Pacific

• In construction: 511,666 rooms (+4.9%)

• Final Planning: 47,241 rooms (-57.6%)

• Planning: 396,598 rooms (+36.4%)

The region is at 228,468 projected rooms openings for this year with Shanghai (7,953), Chengdu (4,821), Shenzhen (3,946), Kuala Lumpur (3,841), Suzhou (3,403) and Bangkok (3,199) among leaders at the market level.

Americas

• In construction: 204,217 rooms (+1.8%)

• Final Planning: 301,645 rooms (+4.3%)

• Planning: 407,254 rooms (+10.1%)

The region is projected for 138,909 room openings in 2025. Excluding the U.S., which is led in projected openings by New York City and Nashville, leaders include the Dominican Republic (3,543) and Toronto (1,460).

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).