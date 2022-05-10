Abu Dhabi-based hotel management group Rotana said it will manage independent hotels under its new venture, Edge by Rotana.

Under the new brand, Rotana will provide management to independent hotels of different star ratings, President and CEO Guy Hutchinson said at a press briefing at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) in Dubai today.

Hutchison said the hotels will retain their unique identities. Two hotels, one in Dubai and Turkey, have so far signed up for the scheme.

Rotana manages properties across the Middle East and Africa under different brands such as Arjaan, Rayhaan, Centro etc:- The group currently has 42 projects under development and is operating 70 properties across different countries, out of which most of them are based in the UAE.

