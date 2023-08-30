Farmhouse owners in Abu Dhabi can now transform their properties into holiday homes after obtaining a licence.

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT-Abu Dhabi) has updated its holiday homes policy to offer “new economic advantages” for landlords that own farms in the UAE capital.

The government will now issue holiday home permits for farm stays, caravans and RVs, and allow property owners to secure more than one licence for several units, according to a statement on Tuesday.

The new policy is designed to diversify accommodations available in the emirate and is in line with the recent decisions by the Abu Dhabi Government that enable owners of farm properties to acquire permits for “economic activities”.

“Our expansion of Abu Dhabi’s holiday homes licensing policy [will] allow farmhouses to offer guest accommodations [that] will support both Abu Dhabi’s hospitality and agri-tourism sectors,” said Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, Director General for Tourism at DCT – Abu Dhabi.

Farmhouse owners have a grace period of six months to obtain the licence.

DCT-Abu Dhabi is also expected to provide some guidance to farmhouse owners who are interested in enlisting their properties.

There will be sessions that will brief property owners on how to navigate the licensing system and clarify the requirements. A comprehensive manual can also be accessed through the DCT-Abu Dhabi portal.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

