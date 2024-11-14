Muscat : The Ear Diseases and Surgery Team at the University Medical City, represented by Sultan Qaboos University Hospital, has successfully launched the Cochlear Implant and Bone Hearing Aids Program, by performing four cochlear implant surgeries and implanting five bone hearing aids.

The program seeks to provide advanced therapeutic services that contribute to improving the quality of life of patients suffering from hearing loss. Its launch was preceded by intensive preparation and cooperation between the ear surgery team, audiologists, balance specialists, and speech therapists, in addition to psychological and behavioral assessment, anesthesia team assessment, and a team from the radiology department.

The Ear Diseases and Surgery Team at the University Medical City seeks, through this type of operation, to improve the quality of services provided to the community, in addition to enhancing the educational and medical training services received by students of the colleges of medicine and health sciences and trainee doctors affiliated with the Oman Medical Specialty Board in the Ear, Nose and Throat Program.

With the launch of this program, the Ear Diseases and Surgery Team aspires to establish a specialised unit to provide hearing rehabilitation solutions locally and internationally, to be a destination for medical education in the Sultanate of Oman.

