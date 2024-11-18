Muscat – Ministry of Health (MoH) launched a national system for accreditation of health institutions on Sunday marking an important development in Oman’s healthcare landscape. The system will apply to all government, civil, military and private health institutions recognised by the International Society for Quality in Health Care (ISQua).

The system aims to improve the quality of healthcare services across Oman, ensuring that institutions adhere to local and international standards. At the launch event, held under the patronage of H H Sayyid Marwan bin Turki al Said, Governor of Dhofar, H E Dr Hilal bin Ali al Sabti, Minister of Health, highlighted the government’s commitment to healthcare advancement.

H E Dr Ahmed bin Salem al Mandhari, Undersecretary for Health Planning and Regulation at MoH, described the system as a “major step towards enhancing healthcare services in Oman”. He explained that it is designed to ensure better outcomes for individuals and communities by addressing technical, operational and humanitarian aspects of care.

Dr Qamra bint Saeed al Sariri, Director General of Quality Assurance Centre, provided details of the system, noting that it encompasses over 240 standards that will be implemented in phases. “The first phase will focus on hospitals, starting in 2025 and continuing through 2030,” she said.

Private hospitals will take precedence, with more than 35 facilities slated for accreditation to ensure patient safety. Work is already underway at Suhar Hospital, Khoula Hospital, Oman International Hospital and Al Shifa Hospital in preparation for the system’s rollout.

The initiative includes 19 government hospitals, furthering Oman’s efforts to standardise healthcare services. Dr Qamra emphasised the fact that the accreditation process will promote patient safety and confidence in the system.

The groundwork for the system began in 2016 with establishment of the Accreditation and Standards Development Department at Quality Assurance Centre. The National Committee for Formulating Accreditation Standards for Health Institutions was formed the same year, comprising experts from various government sectors, including civil, military and healthcare institutions.

Dr Qamra added that the system has undergone extensive consultations, both locally and internationally, between 2016 and 2023. These efforts involved developing standards, conducting pilot tests in healthcare institutions, training national auditors and preparing policies required for effective implementation.

The phased implementation reflects Oman’s commitment to ensuring healthcare facilities meet stringent standards, improving the overall quality of services for all residents. The system reinforces the sultanate’s dedication to sustainable development and aligns with international healthcare benchmarks.

