Al Buraimi: The Directorate General of Health Services in Al Buraimi Governorate today signed an agreement with Ooredoo to finance the purchase of modern medical equipment for Al Buraimi Hospital and Al Buraimi Health Complex.

According to the agreement, the General Surgery Department at Al Buraimi Hospital will be supplied with an advanced surgical laser device for the treatment of some gastrointestinal diseases. The agreement also deals with the procurement of a shockwave therapy device for Al Buraimi Health Complex as part of efforts to enhance the quality of health services in the facility.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

