Muscat: Financial Services Authority (FSA) has issued a second and final reminder to all private health complexes and clinics offering health insurance services to integrate with the Dhamani platform by the end of March.

Dhamani is an electronic platform for the exchange of information, claim settlements, fund transfers, requests for approvals and verification, and audit of insurance coverage between regulators and supervisors.

The platform enhances the quality of insurance services and the level of transparency in all transactions. It also helps in providing accurate data on market conditions, minimising fraud, abuse and misuse to preserve market stability, and promoting confidence in the health insurance market.

The directive falls under the regulatory framework established by the Regulation for Health Insurance Electronic Link, as specified in Ministerial Decision 83/2023.

Article 2 of the decision states: ‘Health insurance practitioners will execute all health insurance transactions and exchange of information via the platform from the date of commencement of the policy until the end of its cover.’

FSA added that institutions failing to comply with the deadline will be removed from networks of health service providers affiliated with insurance companies. This exclusion will affect their ability to offer insured services, potentially impacting their business operations.

‘Private health facilities are strongly encouraged to contact the Dhamani platform team for support with the registration process. Further information and contact details are available on FSA’s official website and social media platforms,’ it stated.

