RIYADH — Bank credit granted to the public and private sectors in Saudi Arabia reached SR3,126,381 million (over SR3.126 trillion) by the end of April 2025, according to the monthly statistical bulletin issued by the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) for April.



This marks an annual growth of 16.5 percent and an increase of more than SR443.018 billion compared to the same period in 2024, when bank credit stood at SR2.683 trillion. Quarterly, bank credit continued to rise at all levels, recording a growth of five percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, increasing by SR146.411 billion. By the end of the first quarter of 2025, bank credit had grown from over SR2.955 trillion to over SR3.101 trillion.



On a monthly basis, bank credit recorded a growth of 0.8 percent, rising by SR24.420 billion, compared to March 2025, when it stood at SR3,101,961 million.



Bank credit granted to the public and private sectors was distributed across more than 17 diverse economic activities, serving as a key driver in achieving comprehensive and sustainable economic growth and contributing to the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.



According to SAMA data, long-term credit (for over three years) accounted for 49 percent of total bank credit, valued at over SR1.524 trillion. Short-term credit (less than one year) represented 36 percent, amounting to over SR1.135 trillion. Medium-term credit (from one to three years) comprised about 15 percent, totaling SR465.937 billion.

