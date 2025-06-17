Four years after the Covid-19 pandemic exposed Africa’s vulnerabilities in health product access, the Africa CDC is leading a push to manufacture 60 percent of the continent’s vaccines locally by 2040.

The Local Manufacturing Coordinator at Africa CDC, Dr Abebe Genetu Bayih, spoke to Pauline Ongaji on the challenges, strategies, and the critical role of political will and regional solidarity in shifting Africa from dependency to health sovereignty.

What specific lessons did Covid-19 teach African health institutions like the Africa CDC?Covid-19 showed us the danger of dependency. Even with money in hand, we couldn’t access vaccines or diagnostics due to export bans and nationalism. That’s why the African Union declared: “Never again.” This was the seed for the Partnership for African Vaccine Manufacturing (PAVM) and our push for local production. It’s about control, dignity, and saving lives in real time.

But four years on, Africa still produces less than one percent of its vaccines. Why is progress so slow despite the urgency?We’re not starting from scratch. Covid-19 opened our eyes. The issue isn’t just about factories — it’s about ecosystems. Vaccine production is capital-intensive, technically demanding, and tightly regulated.

Many African governments invest less than 15 percent of their national budgets in healthcare — far below the Abuja target. Add weak regulatory systems and limited clinical trial infrastructure, and you see why local production has struggled. But things are changing. We now have a clear roadmap and growing political alignment.

Is local manufacturing really viable given Africa’s financial constraints and small pharma market?It’s not just viable — it’s necessary. But viability hinges on creating demand through pooled procurement and government commitments to “Buy African.” We’re also working with development banks to unlock tailored financing through initiatives like the $1.2 billion AVMA fund and AfriExim’s $2 billion facility. Manufacturers can’t invest without predictable buyers. Political will must translate into purchasing power.

Africa CDC has identified eight priority vaccines for local manufacturing. Why these eight?These eight vaccines — including pneumococcal conjugate, measles-rubella, malaria, and HPV — are chosen based on disease burden, feasibility, and regional demand. These antigens also represent a strategic opportunity for building manufacturing capabilities that can scale. They are critical to proving that African-made vaccines can meet WHO standards and serve regional needs.

Read: Enough is enough! It’s time for Africa to produce its own medicinesLet’s talk regulation. How is Africa CDC addressing the perception and trust gap in African-made vaccines?Perception is a challenge, yes — but so was it for India and Korea once. Trust begins with strong regulatory oversight. We’ve now supported eight countries to achieve WHO Maturity Level 3. We’re also accelerating WHO prequalification timelines by allowing concurrent submissions to national regulators and WHO. This is crucial for global acceptance and procurement eligibility by Gavi, Unicef, and others.

Read: Why Indian firms hesitate to make drugs, vaccines in AfricaWhat’s being done to solve the human resource shortage in biomanufacturing?Our data shows we’ll need 12,500 full-time professionals to meet our 2040 goals — and we currently have fewer than 4,000. That’s why we launched the Regional Capacity and Capability Networks (RCCNs). These are local hubs for training, R&D, and regulatory strengthening in five regions. We’ve already begun running courses — one in Senegal trained 25 experts from 10 countries. But we must scale faster and embed these efforts locally.

You’ve emphasised technology transfer. Where does Africa stand now?Only a handful of companies currently hold proprietary vaccine technologies. For example, we’re in talks to bring Mpox vaccine technology to Africa. But successful transfer needs more than goodwill — we need an enabling environment: IP frameworks, workforce, infrastructure. That’s why we developed a continent-wide Technology Transfer Strategy and are supporting facilities ready to receive technologies.

How is Africa CDC supporting manufacturers beyond technical advice?We offer direct support through coordination, advocacy, matchmaking with financiers, and technical assistance. For example, we helped South Africa’s Saphra acquire lab equipment worth $750,000. We also track and update a continent-wide landscape of manufacturers — identifying who’s ready, who’s breaking ground, and where gaps remain. This data guides our support.

Can this strategy extend beyond vaccines to other health products?Absolutely. In 2024, the AU expanded our mandate to include diagnostics, therapeutics, and medical devices. We’re building the African Pool Procurement Mechanism (APPM) with Uneca and AfriExim Bank. We’re also prioritising products for five disease areas: HIV/AIDS, TB, malaria, diabetes, and neglected tropical diseases. This isn’t just about pandemics — it’s about everyday health.

Read: HIV patient testing falls in South Africa after US aid cuts, data showsRealistically, what will success look like by 2030?We aim to reach at least 10 percent local vaccine production by 2025 and see eight vaccines prequalified by WHO between now and 2030. These will be produced by companies in Senegal and South Africa. If we achieve that, we’ll be well on the way to our 2040 target. But it depends on continued investment, coordination, and trust from both African institutions and the global community.

