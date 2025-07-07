Culture Summit Africa 2025 will bring together over 100 leaders in HR, transformation, people strategy and leadership for a bold two-day event focused on how organisational culture drives performance across African workplaces.

Hosted by Happy Sandpit (www.happysandpit.com), Culture Summit Africa 2025 takes place on 10 & 11 September, at The Tryst in Johannesburg and will feature short, high-impact sessions led by people who are driving culture from inside their organisations.

What makes it different?

There are no outside consultants or professional speakers; only internal leaders sharing real stories, hard lessons, and practical strategies. Culture Summit Africa 2025 tackles culture in action: building trust, aligning values, embedding inclusion, and creating accountable teams. View our Prospectus here: Culture-Summit-Brochure.pdf

Conﬁrmed presenters include:

Dr. Pepe Marais, Co-Founder, Joe Public

Nolo Thobejane, Chief People & Transformation Ofﬁcer, KFC Africa

Fatima Sullivan, Regional Director: Southern & East Africa, DHL Express

Paul Clegg, Vice President Human Resources – Sub Sahara Africa, DHL Express

Nick van Woerkom, Managing Director, Haute Cabrière

Shyless Nkuna-Shai, Executive: Human Capital, Eskom Pension Fund

Tomislav Ravić, General Manager, Entelect

Stiaan Pienaar, Head of People, Ocean Basket

John Skelton, Chief People Ofﬁcer, The Capital Hotels, Apartments & Resorts

Toni de la Harpe, Head of Employee Experience, Engagement, and Learning & Development, Nando’s

South Africa

Alicia Strydom, Senior Employee Experience Specialist, Nando’s South Africa

Renchia Strauss, Consulting Specialist Organisational Development: Culture and Change, South African

Airways

Lorelle Viljoen, Head of Culture and Leadership, Capricorn Group (Namibia)

Adarsh Agarwal, Head of Talent and Culture, Constance (Mauritius)

Bridgette Ngobese, Manager Capability Development and Training, Richards Bay Minerals

Karin De Wet, Head of Human Capital & Change Management, Red Rocket

Tove Sithole, Head of Brand and Talent, iTOO Special Risks

Marno Boshoff, Culture Evangelist, King Price Insurance

Abdul K. Makubuya, Senior Manager, Organisational Development, National Social Security Fund

(Uganda)

Alex Abala, Senior Manager, Reward and Beneﬁts, National Social Security Fund (Uganda)

Tamara Wentforth, Chief Executive Ofﬁcer, Too Many Robots

Keegan da Costa, Human Being, Too Many Robots

Lewyn Maefala, Program Manager, Bush Babies Environmental Education Program

Naledi Malungane, Sergeant, Black Mambas All-Women Anti-Poaching Unit

And more to be announced

What Attendees Will Learn:

How to create the kinds of companies you’d like your kids to work at

How to embed psychological safety and personal accountability

How to translate values into results-driven behaviours

How to align hybrid, multigenerational teams

How to measure and report on culture in ways CEOs will support

How to make inclusion practical, not performative

All delegates will receive a printed workbook and take part in exercises and provocative discussions aimed at deepening a collective understanding of organisational culture.

Why It Matters

Culture is now a boardroom issue. Across the continent, organisations are rethinking how they lead, engage, and connect. Culture Summit Africa 2025 gives a platform to those leading that change from the inside.

“We’re not chasing applause,” says Colin Browne, founder of Happy Sandpit. “We’re creating a space where the people doing the real work of culture can share honestly, and others can build from it.”

