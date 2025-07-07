PHOTO
Culture Summit Africa 2025 will bring together over 100 leaders in HR, transformation, people strategy and leadership for a bold two-day event focused on how organisational culture drives performance across African workplaces.
Hosted by Happy Sandpit (www.happysandpit.com), Culture Summit Africa 2025 takes place on 10 & 11 September, at The Tryst in Johannesburg and will feature short, high-impact sessions led by people who are driving culture from inside their organisations.
What makes it different?
There are no outside consultants or professional speakers; only internal leaders sharing real stories, hard lessons, and practical strategies. Culture Summit Africa 2025 tackles culture in action: building trust, aligning values, embedding inclusion, and creating accountable teams. View our Prospectus here: Culture-Summit-Brochure.pdf
Conﬁrmed presenters include:
- Dr. Pepe Marais, Co-Founder, Joe Public
- Nolo Thobejane, Chief People & Transformation Ofﬁcer, KFC Africa
- Fatima Sullivan, Regional Director: Southern & East Africa, DHL Express
- Paul Clegg, Vice President Human Resources – Sub Sahara Africa, DHL Express
- Nick van Woerkom, Managing Director, Haute Cabrière
- Shyless Nkuna-Shai, Executive: Human Capital, Eskom Pension Fund
- Tomislav Ravić, General Manager, Entelect
- Stiaan Pienaar, Head of People, Ocean Basket
- John Skelton, Chief People Ofﬁcer, The Capital Hotels, Apartments & Resorts
- Toni de la Harpe, Head of Employee Experience, Engagement, and Learning & Development, Nando’s
South Africa
- Alicia Strydom, Senior Employee Experience Specialist, Nando’s South Africa
- Renchia Strauss, Consulting Specialist Organisational Development: Culture and Change, South African
Airways
- Lorelle Viljoen, Head of Culture and Leadership, Capricorn Group (Namibia)
- Adarsh Agarwal, Head of Talent and Culture, Constance (Mauritius)
- Bridgette Ngobese, Manager Capability Development and Training, Richards Bay Minerals
- Karin De Wet, Head of Human Capital & Change Management, Red Rocket
- Tove Sithole, Head of Brand and Talent, iTOO Special Risks
- Marno Boshoff, Culture Evangelist, King Price Insurance
- Abdul K. Makubuya, Senior Manager, Organisational Development, National Social Security Fund
(Uganda)
- Alex Abala, Senior Manager, Reward and Beneﬁts, National Social Security Fund (Uganda)
- Tamara Wentforth, Chief Executive Ofﬁcer, Too Many Robots
- Keegan da Costa, Human Being, Too Many Robots
- Lewyn Maefala, Program Manager, Bush Babies Environmental Education Program
- Naledi Malungane, Sergeant, Black Mambas All-Women Anti-Poaching Unit
- And more to be announced
What Attendees Will Learn:
- How to create the kinds of companies you’d like your kids to work at
- How to embed psychological safety and personal accountability
- How to translate values into results-driven behaviours
- How to align hybrid, multigenerational teams
- How to measure and report on culture in ways CEOs will support
- How to make inclusion practical, not performative
All delegates will receive a printed workbook and take part in exercises and provocative discussions aimed at deepening a collective understanding of organisational culture.
Why It Matters
Culture is now a boardroom issue. Across the continent, organisations are rethinking how they lead, engage, and connect. Culture Summit Africa 2025 gives a platform to those leading that change from the inside.
“We’re not chasing applause,” says Colin Browne, founder of Happy Sandpit. “We’re creating a space where the people doing the real work of culture can share honestly, and others can build from it.”
Copyright © 2022 AfricaBusiness.com - All materials can be used freely, indicating the origin AfricaBusiness.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).