RIYADH — Emir of Riyadh Prince Faisal bin Bandar graced in Riyadh on Monday the ceremony of launching 28 healthcare projects in the government, private, and non-profit sectors in the region. The projects are estimated to cost a total of more than SR7 billion with a total capacity of over 3,000 beds.



The package of projects included projects in Riyadh's three health clusters worth more than SR1.8 billion. The first health cluster includes nine projects, most notably the 500-bed Women's, Maternity and Children's Hospital (the second medical tower) at King Saud Medical City; the 200-bed medical tower at King Salman Hospital; the 200-bed medical tower at Al-Iman Hospital; and the 30-bed kidney building in Al-Aflaj.



The project also included the development of four primary healthcare centers in the neighborhoods of Al-Hazm, Badr, Okaz, and Al-Fawaz; the primary healthcare center in Al-Rabwa, which includes nine clinics and 30 intensive care beds in the long-term care hospital; the five-bed urgent care project at Hawtah Bani Tamim Hospital; and the Al-Qassim Charitable Complex for Hemodialysis and Dentistry, which includes 22 dental clinics and 15 hemodialysis chairs.



The launched projects also include the expansion project of Tamir Hospital under Ibrahim Al Sultan Charitable Foundation with a capacity of 30 beds, as was a health center in Rawdat Sudair under Al-Babtain Charitable Foundation).



The Third Health Cluster projects included nine new projects, most notably the 300-bed Diriyah General Hospital, the Abdul Moneim Al Rashid Healthcare Center, two specialized dental and rehabilitation centers named after Abdul Moneim Al Rashid, the development of the emergency department at Shaqra Hospital, the establishment of a health center in Umm Al-Manasher, the development of outpatient clinics at Shaqra Hospital, the creation of an endoscopy department at Al-Dawadmi Hospital, and the development of the emergency department at Thadiq Hospital.



Prince Faisal bin Bandar also inaugurated eight new private sector health projects worth more than SR5 billion, including the 343-bed Madida Medical Care Company, the 30-bed Riyadh Medical Hospital, the 20-bed Arteh Specialized Hospital, and the 10-bed Banan Medical Hospital.



For his part, Minister of Health Fahd Al-Jalajel emphasized that these projects are part of the Ministry of Health's efforts to support the health infrastructure and improve the quality of services provided to beneficiaries, embodying the wise leadership's commitment to providing the best levels of healthcare to beneficiaries across the Kingdom.



The minister noted that the integration of the public, private, and non-profit sectors contributes to enabling innovation, adopting smart solutions and digital systems, and attracting distinguished investments in medical technology, health research, and capacity building. This will help achieve a healthy and vibrant society, in light of Saudi Vision 2030.



It is noteworthy that these projects are part of the Ministry of Health's efforts to enhance investment attractiveness in the health sector and consolidate effective partnerships between the public and private sectors, contributing to building an innovative and sustainable health environment, in line with the objectives of the Health Sector Transformation Program, which stems from the Saudi Vision 2030.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).