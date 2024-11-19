Ibra – Ministry of Health (MoH) has signed a financing agreement with Oman LNG Development Foundation to equip the urology and paediatric surgery endosc-opy unit at Ibra Hospital with the aim of enhancing the facility’s capacity to deliver specialised medical care and improve services for patients, particularly children.

The agreement was signed on Monday by H E Suleiman bin Nasser al Hajji, Undersecretary for Administrative and Financial Affairs at MoH, and Dr Amer bin Nasser al Muta’ani, CEO of Oman LNG Development Foundation.

The agreement will provide advanced equipment and technologies for the endoscopy unit, significantly improving treatment of urinary tract conditions in children.

Emphasising the importance of the agreement, H E Hajji said, “It is a crucial step in enhancing Ibra Hospital’s ability to provide specialised healthcare. We remain committed to offering the best medical services to our patients and adopting the latest technologies available.”

Muta’ani expressed optimism about the collaboration, saying, “Supporting such projects is one of our key priorities. We look forward to seeing the positive impact of this initiative on children’s health in the region.”

The partnership reflects ongoing efforts to improve healthcare infrastructure and expand access to advanced medical treatment in Oman.

