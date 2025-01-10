Muscat: The Financial Services Authority (FSA) began online linking the Dhamani platform to private health polyclinics and clinics by adding over 30 private hospitals in various governorates of Oman.

The FSA continues to evaluate the efficiency of the electronic Dhamani platform in the linking phase with private health institutions, which targeted private hospitals in the first phase. The platform links private health institutions, insurance companies, health insurance claims administrators, and official entities to handle patients’ medical data and health insurance claims between insurance and health institutions with ease and transparency.

Majid bin Ahmed al Abri, the media spokesperson for the FSA, explained that the Dhamani platform has commenced providing its services in regulating the health insurance market in the Sultanate of Oman, as a proactive step aimed at measuring the actual user experience to assess the efficiency of the platform.

The number of institutions registered on the platform so far is 33 private hospitals in addition to all insurance companies and health insurance claims administrators. The number of transactions completed through the platform amounted to nearly half a million during the period from October 1 to mid-December 2024.

It is worth noting that the FSA has developed the legislative and technical structure of the health insurance market by updating the laws related to health insurance to guarantee the rights of individuals and companies and enhance the role of the FSA in monitoring the insurance markets and ensuring that the companies comply with the specified laws and standards, in addition to applying information technology and digital systems to facilitate subscription procedures, claims and payment of compensation, which would contribute to improving efficiency and speed of service.

The FSA is keen to issue some legislations that keep pace with the digital transformation of health insurance services, the most important of which is the regulation for electronic linkage of the health insurance system issued by FSA’s decision No 83/2023.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).