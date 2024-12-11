Muscat – The Royal Hospital has set a new benchmark in Oman’s healthcare sector by successfully performing 33 kidney transplants so far this year, with the total expected to rise before year-end. This marks a historic first for the hospital and the sultanate in terms of the number of kidney transplants conducted in a single year.

Of the 33 transplants, eight kidneys were transplanted from brain-dead donors and 25 from living donors.

The success reflects the combined efforts of transplant specialists, surgeons, healthcare teams, patients and donors. The Royal Hospital highlighted the fact that coordinated efforts played a key role in achieving this reality.

Since the first kidney transplant procedure at Royal Hospital in 1988, a total of 323 transplants have been performed. This year’s record accounts for more than 10% of the total, representing a remarkable increase in transplant activity. Oman was one of the first countries in the region to perform kidney transplants, and this year’s milestone underscores the nation’s growing capacity for advanced healthcare procedures.

The increasing number of transplants has significantly reduced waiting time for patients requiring kidney transplants, offering them a better quality of life.

Dr Faisal bin Salem al Ismaili, Head of Nephrology Department at Royal Hospital, described the record number as a milestone for both the hospital and Oman’s healthcare system. He informed that the rise in transplant numbers reflects the country’s commitment to advancing medical care.

