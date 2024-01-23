With business intelligence firm Grand View Research anticipating that the global longevity and anti-ageing market will reach $183 billion by 2028, the scientific and medical community is now focusing on a new paradigm in human health and a new market in life sciences with almost limitless potential.

Field pioneers and world-leading longevity researchers will convene on 1st February, 2024, at the invite-only, high-level third Future Health Summit at the Museum of the Future in Dubai to discuss groundbreaking advancements in reverse ageing and longevity, emphasising the transformation of human health span.

With the UN World Population Prospects report predicting a 16 percent increase in the global population aged 65 and above by 2050, a 10 percent increase from 2022, recent years have witnessed a burgeoning fascination with the prospect of leveraging cutting-edge research to slow or even reverse the ageing process, ultimately aiming to enhance well-being and extend human longevity.

In alignment with this demographic shift, the UAE has integrated positive ageing into its Social Cohesion Strategy, outlined in its 2021 Vision and Centennial Plan 2071. With diverse demographics and recent initiatives like the Golden Visa Programme attracting an older population, the UAE anticipates demographic changes, requiring policymakers to establish an adaptive ecosystem.

Ross Williams, Exhibition Director for Informa Markets, said, “In the UAE and the wider Gulf region, there is a revolutionary vision to increase the average lifespan of the population, and the Future Health Summit will enable the experts in the field to gather under one roof to understand the latest developments, technologies and key players that are invested in bringing this vision to reality.”

Hosted by Arab Health, the Future Health Summit will bring together senior government officials and CEOs operating within the healthcare sector.

Shaista Asif, Group Chief Executive Officer of PureHealth, said, “The innovation space around healthcare is transforming, and so too are perspectives. Healthcare today is not just about technological development or medical advancement, PureHealth believes modern healthcare is about unlocking time for humankind. The world is currently witnessing a shift in interest towards the science of longevity; and pivoting with this shift, PureHealth is on a mission to help people lead longer, healthier, happier and fuller lives, through innovation and collaboration. The Future Health Summit provides a vital platform for exploring breakthroughs and addressing barriers in the science of longevity. We are excited to participate in this summit and be part of this insightful event.”

Arab Health 2024, the largest healthcare event in the Middle East, is scheduled to take place from 29th January to 1st February 2024, focusing on the future of healthcare and the transformative impact of emerging technologies in the medical industry. Key highlights include the Smart Hospital and Interoperability Zone, in collaboration with Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, the Transformation Zone with expert talks on nanomedicine, AI, and robotics, and the Innov8 competition for health tech startups.

Anticipating a global audience of over 110,000 healthcare professionals, Arab Health 2024 is set to host over 3,450 exhibitors and attract from 180 countries. The event, supported by government entities such as the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention, the Government of Dubai, the Dubai Health Authority, the Department of Health, and the Dubai Healthcare City Authority, will feature 10 Continuing Medical Education (CME) conferences covering various medical disciplines.