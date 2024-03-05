RIYADH — The Saudi Insurance Authority announced that the health insurance powers have been transferred to the authority from the Council of Health Insurance effective from Monday, March 4.



This is in continuation of taking up the role of the authority for which it was established, after announcing the start of its work on November 23, 2024. Insurance Authority works to complete its founding goal to be the sole authority responsible for regulating, supervising and controlling the insurance sector in Saudi Arabia.



Eng. Naji Al-Tamimi, CEO of the authority, emphasized that the transfer of powers won’t have any impact on current insurance policies or claims, as the current laws and regulations will continue to be implemented. Policyholders and health insurance beneficiaries will continue to avail of all their rights under the current laws and regulations, and there won’t be any change in the current terms and conditions of insurance policies.



With regard to complaints and claims, Al-Tamimi said that as of Monday, all complaints and inquiries related to health insurance will be transferred to the Insurance Authority. He explained that the authority will follow up old complaints and claims while new complaints will be filed through the authority’s channels via the phone designated for complaints 8001240551 or through the electronic portal care.ia.gov.sa or through the customer protection account “@ia_care_gov” on the X platform.



Al-Tamimi thanked the specialists in the Council of Health Insurance for their efforts and the accomplishments made during the last period. He confirmed that the authority had made a series of successes in the field of health insurance after the insurance sector’s reference and all its work had been unified under the umbrella of the authority.



Al-Tamimi said that the authority is a body concerned with regulating and supervising the insurance sector, including health insurance to facilitate procedures, create a more efficient and effective regulatory framework, protect the rights of policyholders and beneficiaries, increase the efficiency and stability of the insurance sector, and enhance everyone’s insurance awareness.



He pointed out that this falls within the authority’s future plans to develop a promising and sustainable sector in accordance with the highest international standards with the aim of providing insurance protection for all. This is in addition to creating an attractive environment for local and foreign investments, and enhancing competition in the field of insurance, which in turn leads to improving services and increasing the diversity of insurance products, and raising the insurance sector’s contribution to the non-oil GDP

