Muscat – Ministry of Health (MoH) is gearing up to launch the first Heart Transplant Programme in Oman.

The Technical Committee for Heart Transplantation at the National Organ Transplantation Programme held its inaugural meeting on Sunday, chaired by H E Dr Hilal bin Ali al Sabti, Minister of Health.

The meeting focused on the preparations needed to begin heart transplant operations in the sultanate. Discussions covered the necessary medical and surgical equipment, human resources and the creation of a national waiting list for patients suffering from heart failure.

The initiative marks a critical step in enhancing the country’s healthcare services, offering new hope to those in need of life-saving heart transplants.

Dr Ahmed bin Saeed al Busaidi, Director of the National Org-an Transplantation Programme, highlighted the importance of localising heart transplant services. “This step is part of Oman’s broader efforts to improve healthcare services and provide the means to save lives, especially for patients with organ failure.” He added that the programme will offer “a glimmer of hope for patients suffering from heart failure who require a transplant”.

Once the programme is implemented, heart donation after death could be registered through MoH’s Shifa application. This development will complement the existing organ donation registration process, further supporting the country’s efforts to expand organ transplantation services.

