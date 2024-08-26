Riyadh – Naba Alsaha Medical Services Company obtained a credit facilities deal valued at SAR 250 million from Riyad Bank on 22 August 2024, according to a bourse disclosure.

The Saudi company will use the nine-year loan to finance the Naba Al Saha Hospital project in the Al Munisiyah district in Riyadh.

The financing is secured by real estate guarantees, share guarantees, and an acknowledgement of fine and joint performance.

Naba Alsaha named Abdulwahab Mohammed Al Ajroush as the Chairman of the board, while Nathir Mohammed Hassan Al Jishi was appointed as the Vice Chairman.

