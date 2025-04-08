Egypt - Alameda Healthcare Group, one of Egypt’s leading private healthcare providers, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with global health technology leader Philips to advance healthcare delivery and improve patient care across the country.

Under the agreement, both parties will collaborate to enhance operational efficiency, integrate advanced medical technologies, and expand the reach of quality healthcare services. The partnership aims to deliver state-of-the-art medical solutions across Alameda’s growing network of facilities, improving diagnostics, treatment outcomes, and overall patient experience.

“This collaboration marks a new chapter in our mission to transform healthcare in Egypt,” said Fahed Khater, Chairperson of Alameda Healthcare Group. “By leveraging Philips’ cutting-edge technology and global expertise, we aim to elevate patient care, improve accessibility, and optimize the operational performance of our hospitals and clinics.”

With a legacy of more than 90 years in Egypt, Philips has played a pivotal role in the development of healthcare infrastructure and diagnostics. The partnership reinforces both companies’ commitment to supporting Egypt’s healthcare sector through technological innovation and improved service delivery.

Ahmad Makhlouf, General Manager & District Leader of Philips North Africa, emphasized the broader impact of the collaboration: “This partnership is more than a shared vision—it’s a strategic alliance to improve the lives of patients across Egypt. By combining Philips’ health tech expertise with Alameda’s high-quality clinical services, we’re confident we can drive meaningful change and make healthcare more accessible, efficient, and patient-centric.”

The MoU outlines key areas of cooperation, including the deployment of next-generation medical equipment, digital health solutions, and continuous professional training—all aligned with global best practices and the evolving needs of Egypt’s healthcare landscape.

Together, Alameda and Philips are set to deliver transformative healthcare solutions, aiming to make a lasting impact on both patient outcomes and the national healthcare system.

