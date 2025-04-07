Chairperson of the Egypt Healthcare Authority (EHA), Ahmed El-Sobky, met with Australian Ambassador to Egypt Axel Wabenhorst to discuss expanding bilateral cooperation across various healthcare fields, with a focus on knowledge exchange, medical training, and sustainable health practices.

El-Sobky noted that discussions included the launch of a proposed twinning programme between Sydney Children’s Hospital and Ramsey Health Care Group in Australia, and El-Nasr Specialized Children’s Hospital in Port Said, as well as other pediatric units within the EHA network. The initiative aims to advance pediatric care services in Egypt by fostering knowledge transfer, joint training programmes, and the adoption of global best practices in subspecialties.

During the meeting, El-Sobky also presented the EHA’s strategy for sustainability and green transformation. He highlighted the achievements of Sharm El-Sheikh International Hospital and Port Said Specialized Ophthalmology Hospital, which have both received international recognition from the Global Green and Healthy Hospitals (GGHH) network. These accolades underscore Egypt’s commitment to embedding environmental sustainability into its healthcare system.

El-Sobky expressed the authority’s keen interest in collaborating with Australia on sustainable healthcare initiatives, emphasizing the importance of sharing expertise to support the EHA’s green strategy. This direction aligns with Egypt’s broader national efforts toward sustainable development and the global shift toward environmentally conscious health systems.

The meeting also covered several proposed areas of cooperation, including medical tourism, joint research on clinical care quality indicators, advanced training programmes for healthcare providers, and exchange visits for medical delegations to Australia. These initiatives are designed to enhance healthcare delivery, boost the performance of medical teams, and further position Egypt as a regional hub for quality healthcare services.

El-Sobky underscored Egypt’s potential as a promising market for healthcare investment and extended an invitation to Ambassador Wabenhorst to visit the Suez Medical Complex—one of the flagship facilities of the EHA in the Canal Governorates.

For his part, Ambassador Wabenhorst praised Egypt’s significant strides in healthcare, describing them as a “qualitative leap.” He expressed enthusiasm for deepening collaboration and reaffirmed Australia’s commitment to supporting ongoing and future health partnerships with Egypt.

