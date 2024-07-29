The rising number of tourists from Oman adds to the growing number of visitors seeking Malaysian medical care from around the world

As many as 18,078 tourists from Oman visited Malaysia in 2023, with nearly 1.36 per cent of them being healthcare tourists, according to a tourism roadshow by the Malaysian Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC) recently held in Muscat.

This increasing trend in the number of healthcare tourists visiting the South Asian country is due to frequent direct flights and the local authorities combining the concept of hospitality with healthcare, which has been attracting Omani tourists in large numbers.

According to representatives of MHTC from Kuala Lumpur, the rising number of tourists from Oman adds to the growing number of visitors seeking Malaysian medical care from around the world.

The concept of healthcare tourism has been gaining popularity worldwide, with many GCC guests preferring to receive medical treatment while on holiday. The availability of convenient direct flights to Kuala Lumpur offered by Oman Air and SalamAir further supports this trend.

Malaysian healthcare is accessible not only in terms of transportation, but also in terms of short waiting times for healthcare appointments.

"We receive a significant number of health tourists from Oman, as well as other GCC countries, in various medical facilities in the country. Patients from Australia, Bangladesh, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, the UK and the USA also seek healthcare services in Malaysia," a tourism representative said.

The Malaysian Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC) has 92 member hospitals that provide this service, and some of the hospitals where Omanis seek treatment include Prince Court Medical Center, Sunway, Alpha IVF, Subang Jaya Medical Center, KPJ Tawakkal, Pantai Hospital, TMC Fertility, KPJ Ampang Puteri Specialist Hospital, and Gleneagles Hospital in cities like Kuala Lumpur and Penang. Treatments are sought in various specialisations such as cardiology, fertility, oncology, orthopaedics, gastroenterology, ophthalmology, urology, neurology, aesthetics, dental care, health screening and premium wellness.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).