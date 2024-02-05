The Ministry of Health is welcoming 39 specialized doctors from various international medical centers during February.

Director of the Public Relations and Media Department in the Ministry of Health Dr Mohammad Al-Azmi said in a press release on Monday that the doctors are specialized in otolaryngology, ophthalmology, orthopedics, oncology, gastroenterology and neurology.

Al-Azmi added the doctors' visit aims to enhance scientific communication with global medical centers and universities, provide opportunities for exchange of expertise, and explore the latest treatments in various medical sectors.

He stressed that the doctors recruited in the ministry's hospitals are divided into two sections, one will examine patients and the other will prepare and train local doctors.

Al-Azmi stated that appointments will be scheduled according to the priority of medical cases, doctors' schedules, stressing that this program receives special attention from the Minister of Health Dr Ahmad Al-Awadhi and Undersecretary Dr Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi.

Al-Azmi indicated that for registration of appointments will be through Sahel and Q8Seha Apps. (end) mrv.hkj.ahm

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).