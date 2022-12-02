King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST) has announced that it has signed a MoU with Saudi Pfizer Company to develop vaccines and genetic treatments to combat genetic diseases.

The MoU includes research cooperation in genetic diseases, research on aging, infections, immune diseases, cancers, and chronic diseases, in addition to hosting Pfizer factories for KACST researchers and exchanging scientific knowledge.

The deal was signed by Vice President of the Health Sector Dr Batoul Baz and CEO of the company’s medical department, Hani Al Hashmi in the presence of KACST President Dr Mounir bin Mahmoud Al Desouki and President of Pfizer Emerging Markets, Nick Lagunowich.

The cooperation aims to meet the aspirations of national priorities for the research, development, and innovation sector through the development of vaccines and gene therapies, advisory support for the Saudi Genome Program in its second phase, and the investigation of scientific and research partnerships in the local and global markets, it added.

