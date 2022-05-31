Gilead Sciences, a US research-based biopharmaceutical company, has announced the opening of its new office in Dubai.

Headquartered in Foster City, California, the company focuses on researching and developing antiviral drugs used in the treatment of HIV/AIDS, hepatitis B, hepatitis C, influenza and Covid-19.

The launch of the new office comes as part of its efforts to grow its regional footprint and expand its portfolio across areas such as Covid-19 and oncology, said statement from Gilead Sciences.

The opening ceremony was attended by senior officials including Dr Amin Hussein Al Amiri, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Health Regulation Sector, Ministry of Health and Prevention; Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director-General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism; Prof. Alawi Alsheikh-Ali, Deputy Director-General of Dubai Health Authority (DHA); Dr Younis Kazim, CEO of Dubai Healthcare Corporation and Dr. Ali Al Sayed, Director of the Pharmaceutical Services Department at DHA.

On the new office, Dr Jacopo Andreose, Senior VP (Intercontinental and Global Patient Solutions) said: "The pharmaceutical sector in the UAE is benefitting from a steady rise in population and net income and the roll-out of the mandatory health insurance scheme. The healthcare industry is marked by continued improvement and strategic investments in high-quality medical services by the leadership."

"We are keen on growing our presence in the UAE and wider region and will continue to invest in infrastructure and talent to best capitalise on these positive trends and to deliver upon the promise of our bold and transformative science," he added.

Middle East General Manager Frederico Silva said: "Committed to grow as an employer of choice, our investments in state-of-the-art spaces to house our talent is reflective of our core values that guide our steadfast mission of developing and delivering innovative therapies within HIV, cancer, Covid-19 and viral hepatitis."

"In our vision to create a healthier world for all people, delivering innovative medicines that aim to prevent, treat and cure life-threatening diseases, we are guided by a philosophy that by investing in our employee experience further we are able to better serve our patient communities," he added.

