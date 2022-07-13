ABU DHABI: Emirates Health Services (EHS) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Burjeel Hospital Abu Dhabi LLC and its Affiliates (BHAD & A), in an effort to boost the collaboration in research, skill development, and academics.

The agreement aims to raise the level of medical care and research outcomes through partnerships that support education, training, and health learning resources to meet the highest standards and best practices, which Burjeel Hospital and its affiliates are committed to providing as one of the UAE’s leading healthcare institutions.

Dr Yousif Mohammed Al-Serkal, Director-General of EHS, said: "The partnership is a testimonial to EHS’ commitment to providing top-quality healthcare services. We look forward to working closely with BHAD & A to explore various areas of training and skill development, which will help us achieve the goals set by our visionary leaders to improve the quality of health services. We hope this collaboration will further strengthen academic cooperation and research between both partners."

Prof. DR. Abdel Rahman Ahmed Omer, Chief Executive Officer at Burjeel Hospital Abu Dhabi, noted: "The collaboration aligns with our efforts to provide outstanding health services by launching different initiatives, including academics. We look forward to working closely with EHS to explore opportunities in the fields of research, education, training, and skill development, which will boost the UAE health sector’s regional and global competitiveness."

As per the MoU, EHS and BHAD & A will work to develop opportunities for cooperation by leveraging their expertise and resources in all areas that support the development of skills in health staff across the medical, nursing, dental, technical, and administrative departments.

The agreement also calls for forming a joint committee for collaboration and cooperation, headed by a representative from the Training and Development Centre at EHS, to ensure a smooth workflow and overcome any challenges that may obstruct the agreement’s implementation.

Burjeel Hospital Abu Dhabi and its Affiliates will collaborate with Emirates Health Services in academic and research activities, including internships, exchange of training staff, library and research materials sharing, and participation in scientific events.