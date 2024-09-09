Egypt has provided 85% of the unavailable medicines so far, Head of the Pharmaceutical Chamber of the Federation of Egyptian Industries (FDI) Gamal El-Leithy told Asharq Business on the sidelines of the 11th edition of Pharmaconex.

El-Leithy pointed out that five new pharmaceutical factories were inaugurated in 2024 with Egyptian investments.

On a related note, Egypt has released pharmaceutical products and spare parts for medical equipment worth $2 billion since the liberalization of the Egyptian pound in March, Head of the Egyptian Drug Authority (EDA) Ali Ghamrawy told Asharq Business.

