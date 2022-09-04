Clemenceau Medical Center (CMC) Hospital announced the opening of the CMC Dental Clinic. Introducing the clinic allows the hospital to offer uncompromising care to a new segment of patients seeking best-in-class dentistry services within a modern and comfortable environment that inspires trust, reassurance and relaxation.

“Building trust is important when it comes to choosing a dental office that can properly take care of a patient’s needs, as well as those of their family,” commented Dr Ali Khodr, head of CMC Dental Clinic. He added: “Our team is dedicated to providing the best possible care to each patient, while assisting them in making informed treatment decisions.

Our mission is to make every patient smile by prioritising their well-being and striving to provide them with a superior experience.”

Built around patient comfort, CMC Dental Clinic will further become a key address for digital dentistry, using cutting-edge dental technologies and devices to carry out dental procedures.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).