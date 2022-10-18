UAE - Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) firm, recently announced various agreements and investments in the UAE that covered different fields, including healthcare, education, and technology.

Healthcare Sector

The company provided Saudi German Health UAE with network infrastructure technology to reinforce the latter’s digital transformation in the healthcare field.

Saudi German Health UAE deployed Aruba's edge services platform (ESP), using artificial intelligence (AI) to underline and fix issues before they affect the business. The healthcare group also used Aruba’s WiFi 6E technology to empower the institution’s infrastructure.

All the WiFi access points include a built-in Zigbee, Bluetooth, and a gateway to take third-party USB dongles. They also have a GPS feature which can be used through the Open-Locate solution.

Abid Shah, Chief Information Officer (CIO) at Saudi German Health UAE, said: “We want the patient experience to be consistent and seamless throughout all our facilities.”

Shah added: “Our collaboration with Aruba and Megamind (our digital transformation group company) is so important to us because it is also going to support our digital transformation going forward.”

It is worth noting that Saudi German Health UAE has hospitals in Dubai, Ajman, and Sharjah, in addition to clinics in Jumeriah, Damac Hills, and Damac Hills 2. The healthcare firm will inaugurate a centre of excellence in Dubai soon, as well as a hospital in Mirdiff.

Education Sector

Aruba penned an agreement with Swiss International Scientific School (SISD), a leading day and boarding school in Dubai Healthcare City, to bolster learning experiences and serve as a platform for innovation for the educational entity.

SISD has been already working with Aruba, where the latter provided tech infrastructure that enabled the school to install a fully functioning digital learning environment. Furthermore, Aruba’s ESP facilitates network operations and provides the secure experience required for students and administrators.

Manoj Mohan, ICT Team Lead at SISD, noted: “We rely on Aruba as a digital transformation partner, to help us create stronger, smarter networks so as to enhance learning experiences."

Moreover, Aruba sealed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with PACE Education Group to support the latter’s digital learning initiatives.

The Hewlett Packard Enterprise firm has installed wired and wireless networking solutions at six PACE Education schools, including PACE Modern British School, PACE International School, India International School, Gulf Asian English School, Delhi Private School, and PACE Creative British School.

Salman Ibrahim, Managing Director at PACE Education Group, said: “Our group plans to establish an educational innovation wing with its own resource centre where research will be conducted to equip the teachers with the latest techniques in the field of education and ultimately empower teachers to make teaching more learner oriented and lively.”

In addition, Aruba teamed up with GEMS Education to supply the latest networking technologies that will help the institution reshape the future of education.

Jacob Chacko, Aruba’s Regional Director for Middle East, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia, said: “Over the years, we have been involved in creating a robust unified networking infrastructure through Aruba’s wireless and secure access management technologies coupled with HPE’s switches, enabling the Group to transition to a more technology enriched and secure environment.”

Digital Transformation Sector

Aruba signed an MoU with AIR (Advanced Inhalation Rituals) to provide developed connectivity and operations in line with AIR’s digital transformation strategy.

AIR will utilise Aruba’s ESP in addition to deploying Aruba CX 6200F and CX 6100F series switches, as well as indoor and outdoor Wi-Fi 6 access points, which are all managed through Aruba Central.

Through a single centralised management console, the company’s information technology (IT) team will manage Aruba CX series switches and the Wi-Fi 6 network that is spread across the entire campuses. Meanwhile, AI will monitor the performance of the infrastructure.

AIR will also install the Aruba ClearPass solution across its multiple offices to maintain full control over the complete enterprise and guest network.

ClearPass connectivity will convert user-based experiences, providing secured access for employees and guests. It will also offer clear visibility, effective control, and automated policy enforcement.

Harish Kumar, CIO at AIR, said: “Aruba is an established industry leader in wired, wireless, and security networking solutions. We are excited to work with the vendor and look forward to the company’s support in helping us navigate our digital transformation journey.”

During the GITEX Global 2022 event, Aruba signed another agreement with P&O Maritime Logistics, a global provider of maritime solutions, to support the latter's digital transformation through advanced network services.

The two parties have a long series of collaborations, as P&O Maritime Logistics deployed Aruba’s WiFi technology, campus switches, and cloud-based Aruba Central solution.

Aruba helped in connecting more than 200 vessels and offices on Aruba Central, providing a single management view. P&O Maritime Logistics managed to achieve positive business outcomes by using Aruba Central's AI and machine learning (ML) capabilities.

Kris Vedat at P&O Maritime Logistics, stated: “The appeal for us is the vendor’s cloud-based network management solution, which provides Zero-Touch Provisioning. It helps us to cut infrastructure configuration, eliminate manual intervention, and speed up deployment.”

Vedat continued: “We look forward to increased collaboration with the company as our digital transformation plans evolve.”

First Enterprise Cloud Instance in UAE

Aruba launched its Enterprise Cloud instance in the UAE amid growing demands for cloud-based networking. This will provide in-country data and help local enterprises to maintain proximity to their data.

The launch of Aruba’s first cloud instance in the UAE aligns with the Gulf government’s Federal Personal Data Protection (PDP) Law that was introduced early in 2022. The law offers new regulations regarding personal data for individuals in the UAE.

Zeeshan Hadi, Aruba’s Country Manager for UAE, pointed out: “According to a report by Ken Research, the UAE Cloud services market is set to grow at a CAGR [compound annual growth rate] of 16.90% in terms of revenue generation, over the period 2021-2026.”

Hadi added: “However, one of the key barriers to cloud adoption has been around data residency, and concerns over data that is stored in a cloud hosted outside the borders of a country, especially when it relates to customers operating in regulated industries like government, healthcare, and financial services.”

He elaborated: “The launch of our UAE Cloud instance is a momentous achievement and will go a long way in allaying these concerns. This signals another landmark in our ongoing pursuit to better serve our customers and partners in the UAE.”

Lars Koelendorf, Vice President of Solutions & Enablement for EMEA at Aruba, indicated: “Leveraging cloud technologies enables us to deliver solutions that use AI and ML at scale, resulting in what we call Aruba Self-healing AIOps.”

Earlier this month, Aruba teamed up with OmniClouds to boost digital transformation and information and communications technology (ICT) services in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).