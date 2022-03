Etihad Airways and ADQ, one of the region's largest holding companies, has announced a proposed transaction that will support the ongoing transformation of Etihad Airways and the future growth of the civil aviation sector in Abu Dhabi.

As part of the proposed transaction, a number of Etihads businesses providing airline support services will become part of a new ADQ aviation company.

Once the transaction is complete, the airline support services businesses will benefit from being part of ADQs broad mobility and logistics portfolio, which includes Abu Dhabi Airports and AD Ports Group.

The businesses included in the proposed transaction are Etihad Engineering, Etihad Airport Services Cargo, Etihad Airport Services Ground, Etihad Aviation Training, Etihad Secure Logistics and Etihad Technical Training.

Additionally, the proposed transaction will see two Etihad businesses join Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Company (Adnec). Etihad Airport Services Catering will combine with Adnecs catering business Capital Hospitality, and Etihad Holidays will join Adnecs tourism promotion business, Tourism 365.

The proposed agreement marks the start of a new chapter for Etihad Airways, allowing the airline to further sharpen its focus on its core business and respond with greater agility to market opportunities as global travel demand rebounds from Covid-19.

ADQ CEO Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi said: With the proposed addition of Etihads experienced aviation support businesses to our new aviation company, ADQ is primed to develop an integrated aviation platform that is driven by performance and a robust financial foundation through its new company.

"With an integrated mobility and logistics portfolio that plays a leading role in the development of Abu Dhabis global connectivity, we are well-positioned to unlock the growth potential of these aviation services businesses. We see potential to capitalise on growth opportunities, attract a wider client base of airlines and drive the expansion of Abu Dhabis aviation sector.

Tony Douglas, Group CEO of Etihad Aviation Group, said: Were excited to partner with ADQ on the next stage of our transformation. The past two years have changed the face of aviation and the proposed agreement marks a milestone in how we are repositioning Etihad Airways and our subsidiaries for long-term success.

"This agreement will allow us to place 100% of our focus on Etihad Airways to capitalise on recovering travel demand and will benefit our staff, the guests who fly with Etihad Airways every year, and Abu Dhabis wider aviation sector. With single-minded focus on our airline business, we will continue to deliver on the best-in-class and sustainable travel experience that our guests expect.

Adnec Managing Director and Group CEO Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri said: "The inclusion of Etihad Airport Services Catering and Etihad Holidays supports Abu Dhabi's strategy which aims to achieve integration between various business units across economic sectors. This move will enable us to go above and beyond customers expectations by building on what has been done already.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.-TradeArabia News Service