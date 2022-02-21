Saudi-based King Salman Energy Park (Spark) has signed a lease agreement with EnEx Group to set up a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility for production of drone systems within its digital hub.

The project will also produce power isolators and is another step forward to localise production and digitisation in the kingdom, said Spark on its official Twitter account.

EnEx Group is a private Saudi company acting as an investor and business promoter.

A fully-integrated industrial city coming up on a 50 sq km area near the Saudi city of Dhahran. Spark is being developed with a vision to become the leading gateway to the regional energy sector, providing a complete spectrum of solutions to support business growth in the kingdom.

It is also the first and only industrial city in the world to achieve silver LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certification from US Green Building Council in recognition of its exemplary leadership and contribution towards creating sustainable, healthier, equitable and resilient buildings, cities and communities.

Spark offers infrastructure at international standards for global investors in the oil and gas, refining, petrochemical, power and water production and treatment industries.-TradeArabia News Service