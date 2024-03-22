In 2026, tourists visiting Saudi Arabia will have the extraordinary opportunity to book trips to the Earth’s stratosphere. Offering an unparalleled experience, these journeys to the second layer of the Earth’s atmosphere will come with a price tag of $164,000 (Dh602,000) per person. Halo Space, a Madrid-based company established in 2021 specializing in space tourism, has selected the Kingdom as one of its departure points, scheduling a test flight for June. This will mark Halo Space’s sixth test flight and the second prototype ascent to 32km above the Earth’s surface. Conditional approval for the test flight has been granted by the Saudi regulator, the Communications, Space & Technology Commission.

The spacecraft utilized for these trips will be an aerospace balloon housing a pressurized capsule capable of accommodating eight passengers along with a pilot. This innovative capsule will boast panoramic windows, offering passengers a breathtaking 360-degree view of our planet. Halo Space aims to commence commercial flights by 2026, with plans to operate 400 flights annually beginning in 2029. These flights are expected to last approximately four to six hours, with one to two hours spent at maximum altitude, providing passengers with clear views of the Earth’s mesmerizing blue curvature.The gradual ascent powered by helium balloons ensures a smooth journey without heavy acceleration or G-forces, making Halo flights accessible to nearly everyone without the need for specialized training, as stated by the company in a recent statement.

