SAMI, the national defense and security champion, a Public Investment Fund (PIF) company, signed an agreement with Safran Helicopter Engines for engine maintenance and repair.

SAMI is set to extend its maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) capabilities by partnering with Safran Helicopter Engines to establish engine capabilities in Saudi Arabia. The agreement includes technical assistance and qualification, development of technical infrastructure, and technical training for Saudi talents who will earn their top qualifications through Safran Helicopter Engines' facility in Tarnos, France.

Commenting on this latest development, SAMI’s CEO, Eng. Walid A. Abukhaled, said: “This is a major milestone of SAMI’s commitment towards localizing aerospace capabilities in the kingdom, [and] through this agreement, SAMI is determined on its path to secure national engine sustainment by developing capabilities that include technical infrastructure and exceptional career development for Saudi specialized talents.”

Safran Helicopter Engines will develop SAMI Saudi talents in the maintenance and repair of the Makila 1 and Arriel 2 helicopter engines installed in the Saudi Super Puma, Panther, and other helicopter platforms.

Safran Helicopter Engines is the world’s leading manufacturer of helicopter engines, with more than 75,000 produced since being founded. It offers the widest range of helicopter turboshafts in the world and has more than 2,500 customers in 155 countries.