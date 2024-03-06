Sanad, the global aerospace engineering and leasing solutions leader wholly owned by Abu Dhabi’s sovereign investor Mubadala Investment Company, announced a new partnership with Deucalion Aviation, a global provider of aircraft asset management, financing and investment services to deliver Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) services for the Rolls Royce Trent 700 engines.

Announced during MRO Middle East 2024, this partnership marks a significant milestone, expanding Sanad’s services to a new customer and aligning with its strategy of increasing its global customer base.

As the largest and only independent service provider of Rolls-Royce Trent 700 engines, Sanad harnesses its extensive decade-long expertise to deliver these MRO services from its cutting-edge facilities in Abu Dhabi.

Baha Salama, MRO General Manager at Sanad, said, “As the only independent MRO service centre for Rolls Royce’s Trent 700 engine platform in the world, we take immense pride in welcoming Deucalion as our newest partner. This agreement not only aligns with our strategic vision of expanding our global customer base but also reaffirms our steadfast commitment to supporting the global aviation supply chain and ecosystem from Abu Dhabi.”

Deucalion Aviation manages more than 160 aircraft with a total asset value of over US$3 billion. These assets are under management across over 50 countries and leased to more than 80 lessees.

Les Walsh, Chief Technical Officer at Deucalion Aviation, stated, “Joining forces with a trusted partner with proven expertise like Sanad strengthens our ability to sustain the continued airworthiness of our Rolls-Royce Trent 700 engines within our fleet, enabling us to continue delivering superior value to our customers.”

Sanad, an integrated engine MRO service and leasing solutions leader in Abu Dhabi, serves over 30 customers worldwide, including leading international airlines and OEMs. Sanad's comprehensive maintenance solutions position it as a key player in the aerospace industry, servicing a significant 25 percent shares of Trent 700 engines worldwide. With the addition of Deucalion as a new customer, Sanad is poised to unlock new avenues for growth, innovation, and excellence in the industry.