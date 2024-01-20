DUBAI - Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), has revealed that the number of DEWA’s water accounts reached1,048,913 accounts by the end of 2023 compared to 995,478 accounts by the end of 2022, an increase of around 5.1 percent.

The increase reflects the economic prosperity Dubai is witnessing and the increase in demand for DEWA’s services. This enhances DEWA’s sustainable growth and supports the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which aims to double the size of Dubai’s economy over the next decade and position it among the top three economic cities in the world.

“Following the vision and directives of the wise leadership, Dubai continues to be the best city in the world for living. In 2023, Dubai retained first place as the most liveable city in the Middle East and North Africa region for the fifth consecutive year, according to the Economist Intelligence Unit.

DEWA keeps pace with Dubai’s expansion by increasing its production capacity of electricity and water. Utilising innovation and the latest disruptive technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution has helped DEWA provide its services according to the highest standards of availability, reliability, efficiency, and quality to ensure we provide the best facilities for the best city in the world,” said Al Tayer.

DEWA’s Jebel Ali Power and Desalination Complex has been confirmed by Guinness World Records as the largest single-site natural gas power generation facility in the world, with a production capacity of 490 million Imperial Gallons per Day (MIGD), which is equivalent to 2,227,587 cubic metres per day.